Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

