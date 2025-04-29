Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Money Express by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

