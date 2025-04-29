Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,829,000 after acquiring an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,019 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 126,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

