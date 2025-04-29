Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 110,541 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,463,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 311,082 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 303,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 211,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 152,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.