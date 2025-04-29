Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,909,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 234,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

