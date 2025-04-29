Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Campbell’s Q3 Earnings

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Campbell’s in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Campbell’s has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.