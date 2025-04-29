Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesla Q2 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $285.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.