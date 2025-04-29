Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Archrock Q2 Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Archrock in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Archrock has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 681,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 570,680 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

