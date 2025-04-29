Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IBCP Q2 Earnings

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $646.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3,383.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 28.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Independent Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

