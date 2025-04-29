Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MDLZ Q1 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.10 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,578,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

