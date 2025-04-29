Equities Analysts Set Expectations for goeasy Q1 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2025 earnings at $19.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities set a C$199.00 target price on shares of goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.00.

TSE GSY opened at C$157.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$134.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

