Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVR Q3 Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for NVR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $92.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $505.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2025 earnings at $99.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,059.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,101.06. NVR has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 23.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

