Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Head to Head Analysis

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) and Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Eskay Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million $0.59 2.53 Eskay Mining N/A N/A N/A C($0.01) -31.12

Analyst Ratings

Eskay Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Eskay Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eskay Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Eskay Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Eskay Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09% Eskay Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Eskay Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. Eskay Mining Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

