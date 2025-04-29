Evercore ISI Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $41.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799,744 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,232,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,153,000 after buying an additional 3,185,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $97,348,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

