Evercore ISI Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $17.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,692,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,541,000 after buying an additional 420,133 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,116,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,443,000 after buying an additional 681,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 169,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

