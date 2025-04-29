Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 567,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

