Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

NTAP opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $54,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,024.75. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,095,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

