Evercore ISI Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $398.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $398.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

AON Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $343.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AON has a 52-week low of $275.07 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

