Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 37,058 shares changing hands.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.51.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
