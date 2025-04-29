Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Stake Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,990,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after buying an additional 291,201 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,004,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 852.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,951,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326,051 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,387,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 660,980 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $8,363,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.