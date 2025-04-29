Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 749.63 ($10.07) and traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.40). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.32), with a volume of 599,327 shares.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £980.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 749.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 719.50.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 earnings per share for the current year.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.49%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Andrew Branchflower bought 31,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of £248,750.80 ($334,207.71). 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

