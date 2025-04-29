Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.03 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.16). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.16), with a volume of 448,128 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.11.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

