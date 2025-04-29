Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.03 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.16). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.16), with a volume of 448,128 shares traded.
Fidelity China Special Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.11.
Fidelity China Special Company Profile
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
