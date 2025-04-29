Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. 2,128,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 434,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.
About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
