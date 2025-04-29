Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60. 2,128,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 434,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,194,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,479,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

