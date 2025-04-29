Financial Analysis: Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) & Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB)

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) and Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Northpointe Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.25 $7.09 million $2.42 10.08 Northpointe Bancshares $187.14 million 2.27 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Community Heritage Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northpointe Bancshares.

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Northpointe Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Heritage Financial and Northpointe Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northpointe Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Community Heritage Financial.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Community Heritage Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

