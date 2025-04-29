Financial Analysis: FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) versus Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FrontView REIT and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prologis 1 7 10 2 2.65

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.95%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $123.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than Prologis.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $59.92 million 3.64 N/A N/A N/A Prologis $8.20 billion 11.69 $3.64 billion $4.00 25.86

This table compares FrontView REIT and Prologis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT N/A N/A N/A Prologis 45.50% 6.44% 3.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prologis pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Prologis beats FrontView REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.