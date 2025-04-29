Financial Analysis: Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) versus Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 42.99% 46.02% 12.18% Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.61 billion 4.12 $1.02 billion $4.03 9.67 Summit Midstream $429.62 million 1.30 -$38.95 million ($13.09) -2.29

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Midstream Partners and Summit Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 2 4 1 0 1.86 Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Summit Midstream on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

