First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $47.69 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $263,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $421,016.90. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

