First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

