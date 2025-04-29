First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INBK. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $20.26 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

