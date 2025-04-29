First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $804.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

