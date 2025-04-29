First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 26,481 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,068,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,995,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 69,762 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

