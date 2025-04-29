First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 26,481 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
