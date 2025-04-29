First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 26,481 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,068,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,995,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 69,762 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

