First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,810,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 218,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

