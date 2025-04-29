First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MYFW. Hovde Group upped their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65. First Western Financial has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $22.32.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.