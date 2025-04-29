FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

