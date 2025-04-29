FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,535 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FuboTV by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FuboTV by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

FuboTV Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. FuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Insider Transactions at FuboTV

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

