FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Trustmark Issued By DA Davidson

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

