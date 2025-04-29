FY2025 EPS Estimate for Rogers Communications Cut by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

