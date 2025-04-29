FY2025 EPS Estimates for BQE Water Cut by Atrium Research

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BQE Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water’s FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

BQE stock opened at C$51.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.53. BQE Water has a 52 week low of C$46.00 and a 52 week high of C$69.00. The stock has a market cap of C$65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.62.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

