FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Lowered by Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

TSU stock opened at C$37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.95.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

