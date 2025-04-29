FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GLX Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

