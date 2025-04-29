FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:SES Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

TSE SES opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

