FY2025 EPS Forecast for Coelacanth Energy Lowered by Analyst

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Coelacanth Energy in a report released on Friday, April 25th. Cormark analyst K. Baim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Coelacanth Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Coelacanth Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Coelacanth Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.38 million, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.98. Coelacanth Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$0.98.

About Coelacanth Energy

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

