FY2025 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Raised by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

TSE PPL opened at C$53.67 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$47.71 and a 1 year high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.82.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Andy Mah acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. Insiders have bought 18,089 shares of company stock valued at $955,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

