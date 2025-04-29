Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives $8.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research firms have commented on GANX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GANX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

