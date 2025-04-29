GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) vs. Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Head-To-Head Survey

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GE Aerospace and Firan Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 0 12 0 3.00 Firan Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

GE Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $216.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Firan Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $39.68 billion 5.43 $6.56 billion $6.43 31.24 Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A $0.06 108.40

This table compares GE Aerospace and Firan Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Firan Technology Group. GE Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firan Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GE Aerospace and Firan Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 14.31% 22.19% 3.66% Firan Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Firan Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Firan Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products. The company also provides cockpit lighting power supply, cursor-controlled device, integrated switch panel/keyboards/bezels, backlit control panels and assemblies, aerospace chassis and assembly, and line replaceable unit/cockpit assemblies. The company was formerly known as Circuit World Corporation and changed its name to Firan Technology Group Corporation in May 2004. Firan Technology Group Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

