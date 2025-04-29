Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 403,371 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tilray by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 668,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Trading Down 2.1 %

TLRY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

