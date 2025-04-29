Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

FHTX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $244.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.16.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

