GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives $30.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. GH Research has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $489.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GH Research by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

