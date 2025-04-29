Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 115,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,923,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

