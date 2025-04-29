Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global-E Online by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

GLBE stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

